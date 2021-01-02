What's new

Getting vaccinated, the Indian way.

india is called pharmacy of the world. and they are running short on vaccine, and pakistan is buying it from other countries, And getting astrazenica ( banned in europer for under 40 poeople , which they will use in pakistan now)

get vaccinated before it spread. this new strain is killing young people now. and it will spread to world sooner or later ( its already in nepal now)

have you seen whats happening in india ?
same can happen in pakistan as well where there is no medical system. have you ever been to any govt hospital in Pakistan? our system is worse than indian ones.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392276268423421954
Vaccinating 200 people at vaccination centres and infecting 2000 with covid at the same time. Average education in india is better (urban areas only) than pakistan but overall indian population is much difficult to control.
And getting astrazenica ( banned in europer for under 40 poeople , which they will use in pakistan now)
Just watched on tv they will not vaccinate under 40 people with astra zenica in pakistan.
 
india is called pharmacy of the world. and they are running short on vaccine, and pakistan is buying it from other countries, And getting astrazenica ( banned in europer for under 40 poeople , which they will use in pakistan now)

get vaccinated before it spread. this new strain is killing young people now. and it will spread to world sooner or later ( its already in nepal now)

have you seen whats happening in india ?
same can happen in pakistan as well where there is no medical system. have you ever been to any govt hospital in Pakistan? our system is worse than indian ones.
Allahhu Alim
 
