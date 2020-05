In this context, China is eyeing more targeted investments in projects, namely "new infrastructure," to facilitate innovation and strengthen weak links in socioeconomic development, thereby offsetting the economic impact of the pandemic and achieving sustainable growth.



According to incomplete statistics, the total investment on major projects this year announced by local governments in China recently comes up to nearly 34 trillion yuan (4.9 trillion U.S. dollars), with most belonging to "new infrastructure" projects.



What are new infrastructure projects?



A meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held in March urged expediting the development of a fresh round of new infrastructure projects, such as construction of 5G networks.



Wu Hao, a National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official further explained last month that the new infrastructure projects can be divided into three categories: information-based infrastructure; converged infrastructure supported by applications of new technologies such as the internet, big data and artificial intelligence; and innovative infrastructures that support scientific research, technology and product development.



Typically, new infrastructure involves a number of key fields, such as 5G, internet of things, industrial internet, cloud computing, blockchain, data centers, smart computing centers and smart transportation, he added.



"The traditional infrastructure is often related to the basic facilities for survival and development, including transportation and hydro-power, while new infrastructure is mainly to adapt to the development of some industries, such as e-commerce and green and new energy, which acts as new growth drivers," Wang Jian, director of the Cross-Border E-commerce Research Center of University of International Business and Economics told CGTN.



"The new infrastructure is needed for future network and digital development... but I think it may not be limited to these areas [mentioned above] in the future," he added.



Huang Rihan, executive director of an economic think tank, is more inclined toward the view that the new infrastructure should be more equivalent to the digital infrastructure, adding that "it will assist in the upgrading of digitalization and intelligence, thereby helping the transformation of the Chinese economy."



Why engage in new infrastructure development?



"It is just the right time to propose the [development of] new infrastructure. For now, China has completed the initial stage of traditional economic construction, but needs continuous improvement, especially in some remote rural areas. And Chinese people are still paying for the construction of traditional infrastructure facilities. For example, China's vehicular traffic is still heavily charged," said Wang.



He also said the epidemic had made people more accustomed to online work and life. "It will inevitably trigger the digital transformation of not only the business sector but the entire society, requiring a strong infrastructure construction suitable for digitalization."

