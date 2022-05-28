Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol​

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm PistolPosted 21 hours ago in Daily News, Pistols, Semi-Auto by Luke C. with 23 Comments
Tags: g3, G3 Tacitcal, G3 Tactical 9mm, T.O.R.O, taurus
If you’re a fan of the Taurus G3 series and have been wanting to take the pistol to the next level, Taurus has got the thing just for you. Taurus is proud to introduce their new G3 Tactical 9mm pistol which is their first factory custom variant of the G3 pistol lineup. The new pistol comes standard with suppressor height sights, G3 trigger, suppressor-ready threaded DLC coated barrel, and a fancy new FDE finish for both the frame and slide.
Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm PistolThe new G3 Tactical 9mm is a full-sized polymer-framed striker-fired pistol just like the previous version of the Taurus G3, however, some key features have been added to better fit in line with modern user installed aftermarket upgrades. The first of which is suppressor height sights that work in combination with the T.O.R.O (Taurus Optics Ready Option) equipped slide to provide the user with backup irons in case their red dot goes down, and a clean sight picture with the use of a suppressor.
Taurus’ intention with the G3 Tactical 9mm is to allow the end-user to be able to customize the pistol to meet “their way” whether it be optimized for personal defense, competition shooting, or hunting applications. The Taurus G3 Tactical 9mm will be available in both a 17-round standard or 10-round reduced capacity variants and will also come with its own custom soft case featuring organizational slots for the pistol, spare magazines, and optics plates.
One final bonus that Taurus is offering along with the new pistol is an additional recoil spring and guide rod assembly for use with a suppressor. In theory, this should allow for a wider array of suppressors to be used with the G3 Tactical. The new Taurus G3 Tactical 9mm pistol will be available on its launch date (May 27th, 2022) and will retail for an MSRP of $582.98. If you’re interested in how well the new G3 Tactical performs when paired with a suppressor, keep tabs on TFB and TFBTV where reviews will be coming in the following weeks.
We are committed to finding, researching, and recommending the best products. We earn commissions from purchases you make using the retail links in our product reviews. Learn more about how this works.
Luke C.• Reloader
• SCSA Competitor
• Certified Pilot
• Currently able to pass himself off as the second cousin twice removed of Joe Flanigan.
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ballisticaviation/
Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol
Taurus has just introduced their first factory custom variant of the venerable G3 line, with the new Taurus G3 Tactical 9mm optics ready pistol.
www.thefirearmblog.com