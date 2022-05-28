What's new

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol​

Posted 21 hours ago
Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol


If you’re a fan of the Taurus G3 series and have been wanting to take the pistol to the next level, Taurus has got the thing just for you. Taurus is proud to introduce their new G3 Tactical 9mm pistol which is their first factory custom variant of the G3 pistol lineup. The new pistol comes standard with suppressor height sights, G3 trigger, suppressor-ready threaded DLC coated barrel, and a fancy new FDE finish for both the frame and slide.

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol​

The new G3 Tactical 9mm is a full-sized polymer-framed striker-fired pistol just like the previous version of the Taurus G3, however, some key features have been added to better fit in line with modern user installed aftermarket upgrades. The first of which is suppressor height sights that work in combination with the T.O.R.O (Taurus Optics Ready Option) equipped slide to provide the user with backup irons in case their red dot goes down, and a clean sight picture with the use of a suppressor.

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol


Taurus’ intention with the G3 Tactical 9mm is to allow the end-user to be able to customize the pistol to meet “their way” whether it be optimized for personal defense, competition shooting, or hunting applications. The Taurus G3 Tactical 9mm will be available in both a 17-round standard or 10-round reduced capacity variants and will also come with its own custom soft case featuring organizational slots for the pistol, spare magazines, and optics plates.

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol



One final bonus that Taurus is offering along with the new pistol is an additional recoil spring and guide rod assembly for use with a suppressor. In theory, this should allow for a wider array of suppressors to be used with the G3 Tactical. The new Taurus G3 Tactical 9mm pistol will be available on its launch date (May 27th, 2022) and will retail for an MSRP of $582.98. If you’re interested in how well the new G3 Tactical performs when paired with a suppressor, keep tabs on TFB and TFBTV where reviews will be coming in the following weeks.

20220523_130947.jpg

20220523_130835.jpg

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol

www.thefirearmblog.com

Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol

Taurus has just introduced their first factory custom variant of the venerable G3 line, with the new Taurus G3 Tactical 9mm optics ready pistol.
