Getting nuisance calls

Hi



Today, I've been getting calls from random numbers nonstop (one after the other or few minutes apart). Either the calls are silent, or a someone will reply 'Why did You call me?' or when asked the same question. Its gone on for a couple of hours and forced me to switch off the phone.



My theories are:

1) someone is using my landline caller ID via some kind of spoofing mechanism to call other people for reasons that are unknown to me.

2) This is an orchestrated plot to p1ss me off..



regardless this cannot go on any longer, as the psychological toll it's having on my quality of life is a clear violations to my human rights. I called up the company responsible for my landline, and she offered some type of caller ID blocker service free for few months, but I told her that it would be unreasonable to expect me to block every random number that calls me, alternatively she suggested I register with a service called the TPS (Telephone preference service), has anyone else used them with any success??



The only other option is to change my landline number, if the the supposedly TPS does bear fruit (should i decide to use it), I would appreciate it if anyone can help remedy this unfortunate circumstances.. being a war forum I'm sure there a veterans present that can share some wisdom...