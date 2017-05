Terrestrial, Aerial and Marine Navigation

Disaster Management

Vehicle tracking and fleet management

Integration with mobile phones

Precise Timing

Mapping and Geodetic data capture

Terrestrial navigation aid for hikers and travellers

Visual and voice navigation for drivers

IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system being developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary, which is its primary service area. An Extended Service Area lies between primary service area and area enclosed by the rectangle from Latitude 30 deg South to 50 deg North, Longitude 30 deg East to 130 deg East.IRNSS will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) which is provided to all the users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only to the authorised users. The IRNSS System is expected to provide a position accuracy of better than 20 m in the primary service area.