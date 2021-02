Zarvan said: I just love Indians and their campaign of BS Click to expand...

I doubt its BSgermans and french have very important economic relationship with indiaEngland is abit on the fence but it will move soon into that groupItalians will probably stay neutral given most of their frims are blacklistedLets see what alternative can we get..We underestimate the extent of lobbying india doesIndia spends more on lobbying then we spend on our defenseLook at the disinfo lab for exampleAll these anti pakistan journalist do so for a reasonThey have spent millions in bribes, lobbying, disinformation and terrorism for single purpose