Germany’s leader and top CEOs are flying into Beijing. They need China more than ever​

The biggest mistake European countries ever made is they still stayed in NATO after Soviet Union collapsed. Back then Russia didn't have the will and power to attack them. Actually Russia even wanted to join in the West. It was US that exaggerated Russia's threat to horrify European countries and in turn to control and milk them.



Many Europeans are too dumb. They believe Ukraine war is a proof that NATO is necessary for them and they are thankful to USA. This is like drug addicts believe drug is necessary for them and they are thankful to drug dealer. They don't know if they never touch drug they would have a better lives. Samely, if European countries quit NATO after cold war, the Ukraine war would not have happened. I'm very sure about that.