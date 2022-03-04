What's new

Germany’s GMP designs towers for Vietnam’s biggest telecoms company

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,561
0
17,968
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
7890B444-D9BF-4BDB-AC49-23631E1EF5C9.jpeg



gmp.jpg
GMP’s rendering of the blocks

Hamburg-based architect Gerkan, Marg & Partners (GMP) has won an international competition to design a headquarters for Vietnamese telecoms company Viettel Group in the coastal city of Da Nang.​

The winning entry is for two high-rise offices in the Hai Chau district, between the city’s airport and historic centre, at the intersection of two main transport arteries.
The triangular buildings are placed at an offset to each other to maximise views over the Han River, and both will have V-shaped voids, or “sky windows”, cut into the façade. These extend over several stories and are recessed inwards with reveals angled at 60°. They will provide space for planting and will be used as meeting and social areas.
offset.jpg
The towers are placed at a slight offset to maximise views (GMP)
The design has a number of sustainable features, including a façade insulated against the heat and humidity of central Vietnam, natural ventilation and piles that act as heat-source pumps.

www.globalconstructionreview.com

Germany’s GMP designs towers for Vietnam’s biggest telecoms company - Global Construction Review

Hamburg-based architect Gerkan, Marg & Partners (GMP) has won an international competition to design a headquarters for Vietnamese telecoms company Viettel Group in the coastal city of Da Nang. The…
www.globalconstructionreview.com www.globalconstructionreview.com
E8625F34-8CB8-454A-A472-909478FFA166.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Two Luxury Superyacht Cruise Ships Building for Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
233
Viet
Viet
Viet
What's behind Vietnam's maritime militia construction?
Replies
0
Views
236
Viet
Viet
Viet
In relief for retailers, Vietnam won't close factories amid Covid-19 surge
Replies
1
Views
162
Beast
B
Viet
Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant
Replies
1
Views
271
Viet
Viet
Viet
Korean companies form alliance to develop smart city tech for Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
295
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom