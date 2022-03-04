Germany’s GMP designs towers for Vietnam’s biggest telecoms company

Hamburg-based architect Gerkan, Marg & Partners (GMP) has won an international competition to design a headquarters for Vietnamese telecoms company Viettel Group in the coastal city of Da Nang.​

GMP’s rendering of the blocksThe winning entry is for two high-rise offices in the Hai Chau district, between the city’s airport and historic centre, at the intersection of two main transport arteries.The triangular buildings are placed at an offset to each other to maximise views over the Han River, and both will have V-shaped voids, or “sky windows”, cut into the façade. These extend over several stories and are recessed inwards with reveals angled at 60°. They will provide space for planting and will be used as meeting and social areas.The towers are placed at a slight offset to maximise views (GMP)The design has a number of sustainable features, including a façade insulated against the heat and humidity of central Vietnam, natural ventilation and piles that act as heat-source pumps.