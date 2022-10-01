What's new

Germany's €200 Billion 'Defensive Shield'. Another Disaster?

Germany's €200 Billion 'Defensive Shield'. Another Disaster?​

Sep 30, 2022 Europe's largest economy seems to be in troubled waters. On one hand, the latest data shows inflation in the country reaching a 7-decade high. On the other, the Olaf Scholz-led country has announced a 200-billion-euro package to subsidize energy bills. This, in a bid to lower energy prices.

What is the package about? How will the government finance this? Let's find out.

 

