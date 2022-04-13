What's new

Germany’s coalition party FDP plans energy independence from Russia

418B1453-C008-4DE3-B1EF-6A035AA50EB9.jpeg

The model of a test facility with floating wind turbines in the Bay of Greifswald
Source: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild

Gas and oil production in the North Sea, floating wind turbines, energy islands: North German FDP politicians present a plan to lead the republic to energy independence from Moscow. A new motorway is also planned. When in doubt, tourism should step back.

www.welt.de

Energie aus der Nordsee: FDP-Plan soll Deutschland unabhängig von Russland machen - WELT

Gas- und Öl-Förderung in der Nordsee, schwimmende Windräder, Energie-Inseln: Norddeutsche FDP-Politiker legen einen Plan vor, um die Republik in die Energie-Unabhängigkeit von Moskau zu führen. Auch eine neue Autobahn ist vorgesehen. Der Tourismus soll im Zweifel zurückstecken.
