Germany's chemicals hit hard by China lockdowns, automotive sentiment improves – Ifo

Germany's chemicals hit hard by China lockdowns, automotive sentiment improves – Ifo

Jonathan Lopez
03-Jun-2022

MADRID (ICIS)–Lockdowns in China to contain the coronavirus pandemic have had a major impact on export-intensive industrial sectors in Germany such as chemicals, research institute Ifo said on Thursday.

On a brighter note, Ifo said sentiment in the petrochemicals-intensive automotive industry has improved as pressure on supply chains after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ease and selling prices for vehicles remain high.

CHINA ZERO-COVID POLICY HURTS

The two-month lockdown in China’s main industrial and logistics hub of Shanghai has greatly hurt several manufacturing German sectors, which have in exports a key end market.

In what was already a difficult environment for many industrial companies on the back of supply chain disruption globally, Ifo said that half of those already-pressured companies have reported further problems due to China’s lockdowns.

Following the strict lockdowns in China, companies surveyed by Ifo mentioned trouble sourcing inputs such as chemicals, electronic components, and plastics.

The hardest hit industry was automotive, with 82.6% of them reporting trouble.

“Industries such as automotive and chemicals as well as manufacturers of machinery and equipment and of electrical equipment, which are closely intertwined with the Chinese economy, have been hit the hardest,” said Lisandra Flach, director at the Ifo Center for International Economics.

China accounted for 9.5% of Germany’s trade in goods in 2021.

“[Moreover] The results of a recent Ifo Institute survey show that 46% of [German] manufacturing companies rely on inputs from China,” added Flach.

Germany's chemicals hit hard by China lockdowns, automotive sentiment improves - Ifo

