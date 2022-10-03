Germany will ‘bravely stand up’ for Taiwan against PLA threats: senior lawmaker

Germany will ‘bravely stand up’ for Taiwan: senior lawmaker Delegation head tells Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen the German parliament will support Taipei in the face of military pressure from Beijing.

First visit by German parliamentary group since beginning of Covid-19 pandemic draws protests from mainland China

Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday. Photo: Office of the President, Taiwan

Willsch’s delegation is the first German parliamentary group to visit Taiwan since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019. Photo: Office of the President, Taiwan