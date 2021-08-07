Germany to offer COVID-19 booster shots from September
i'd like a booster shot too, just to be sure and prepped...
|Germany will start offering COVID-19 booster shots from September and make it easier for 12-to-17 year olds to get a jab, the health ministry said Monday, amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.
