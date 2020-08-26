What's new

Germany to informally ban Huawei from 5G network

F-22Raptor

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is planning tougher oversight of telecoms network vendors that, while stopping short of a ban on Huawei [HWT.UL], will make it harder for the Chinese company to keep a foothold in Europe's largest market.

Three coalition and government sources said on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached in principle to extend scrutiny of a vendor's governance and technology to Radio Access Networks (RAN) powering next-generation 5G services, in addition to the more sensitive core.


The Handelsblatt daily reported earlier that, after two years of wrangling, Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition had agreed on a formula for how to handle so-called high-risk vendors in a proposed IT security law.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, declined to comment on the Handelsblatt story, telling a government news conference that the same security standards would apply to all vendors. The interior and economy ministries, both run by Merkel allies, said discussions on the legislation were continuing.

European governments have been reviewing market leader Huawei's role in the building of their networks following pressure from the United States, which says it poses a security threat because, among other concerns, Chinese companies and citizens must by law aid the state in intelligence gathering.

Restricting Huawei is the right approach, a senior U.S. official said, urging Berlin to support its NATO allies by removing Chinese technology from its next-generation networks.

"We are seeing things moving in the right direction in Germany ... There is really no future with Huawei," said Keith Krach, the U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs who has visited Berlin and Brussels in recent days.

Huawei denies it poses a security risk. It said it could not comment on a measure that was still being drafted, but highlighted its 30-year track record of delivering safe networks and transparent cooperation with the German authorities.

"We cannot identify any comprehensible reasons for restricting our market access," Huawei's German spokesman said.

German officials say that, while Britain has formally banned Huawei and France will informally exclude it, Germany will eventually strangle it in red tape. "The final outcome is the same," one senior security official has told Reuters.

POLITICAL JUDGEMENTS

Scrutiny of vendors would include up-front and ongoing assessments by Germany's cybersecurity watchdog and intelligence services, subject to a judgement from key government departments on whether a vendor is trustworthy, some sources said.

Exactly who has a seat at the table for that political call remains a subject of debate, with Merkel's coalition partners the Social Democrats, who run the foreign ministry, pushing to have a say.

The compromise still needs to be drafted into a legal text: "We hope that cabinet can adopt this in October, or at the latest in November," said one coalition source.

Germany's three mobile network operators - Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland - are all clients of Huawei and have argued that ripping out and replacing its equipment would be costly.

Market leader Deutsche Telekom's 5G network, built largely with Huawei equipment, should cover two-thirds of the German population by the end of the year, meaning it will be largely completed by the time IT security law takes effect.

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/germany-tighten-scrutiny-telecoms-network-074929314.html
 
FairAndUnbiased

vi-va said:
Fake news, again.
even if true, last line of the article: Germany already bought and paid for Huawei.

They can uninstall it and throw it out of course. But they already paid for it and they'll have to pay Huawei again for uninstallation fee. Then the new vendor pays Huawei for patent fees. I mean they can just rip it out, then they can also pay in customers for network instability. Up to them. Huawei win/win/win.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
even if true, last line of the article: Germany already bought and paid for Huawei.

They can uninstall it and throw it out of course. But they already paid for it and they'll have to pay Huawei again for uninstallation fee. Then the new vendor pays Huawei for patent fees. I mean they can just rip it out, then they can also pay in customers for network instability. Up to them. Huawei win/win/win.
"A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said the Handelsblatt report was “contrary to the reality” and added that the Bonn-based firm had scaled down its business with Huawei in the past three years.

“Deutsche Telekom has said on several occasions that it is entirely doing away with Chinese providers in security-critical areas such as core mobile network,” the spokesman said."

www.reuters.com

Deutsche Telekom denies report it is intensifying partnership with Huawei

Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday denied a report that it had intensified its business relationship with China's Huawei despite security authorities' warnings.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
If the proposal becomes law then Huawei is finished. Not only Huawei, other chinese vendors are finished. Per IT Sicherheitsgesetz 2.0, Germany will then only allow 5g vendors if they are politically trustworthy. That’s an impossible hurdle for every chinese company.

The only way out: Huawei moves all factories to Vietnam.
 
By their own admission Germany telecoms cant substitute Huawei system from their networks. In short they will either have to build whole network from scratch or build a parallel 5g network which they will have to integrate with current system. Both scenarios are nightmares and will bankrupt companies who invested billions in current infrastructure. At the end of day they might ask to provide detailed designs to investigate potential security risks but wont exclude them.

I was part of design team which built a small scale telecom wireless network believe me about of capital invested in telecom infrastructure is no joke. Also last time Nokia Siemens systems were also diagnosed with some serious security loopholes so it is not all peachy for other companies as well.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Only a year ago the Chinese Brigade were cheering how Huawei was taking over Europe and the world. Oh how the tables have turned this year. Huawei is now slowly being crushed.:lol:
It is comeuppance for the way western firms have been denied access to Chinese markets through you guessed it - red tape.
 
Pandora said:
By their own admission Germany telecoms cant substitute Huawei system from their networks.
Own admission? When did that happen?
On a related note Pandora Mian, your knowledge on 5G is dated. The US (Verizon) and Japan (Rakuten) have already transitioned to Network Functions Virtualization (NPV) 5G

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is meant to replace traditional network equipment with an open architecture and flexible options (Figure 2). Such systems replace much of the switching and other hardware in core networks with cloud computing and advanced software, at much lower costs. From a security point of view, a significant advantage is its openness: the vendor does not control both hardware and software. On the contrary, a company adopting this technology has access to a broad, independent, and even open-source software community. Furthermore, as noted by RCRWireless News, encryption software can be launched within the network rather than on a hardware device. US vendors are competitive for both the servers and software for these systems.

www.hudson.org

There Is a Better Alternative to Huawei - by Thomas J. Duesterberg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision last week to accept Chinese telecommunications equipment in British networks will give the rest of Europe co...
www.hudson.org www.hudson.org

www.realclearpolicy.com

Alternative to 5G Networks May Help US Wireless Providers Compete with Huawei | RealClearPolicy

One of the major questions facing US security and competitiveness policy is whether US and allied equipment manufacturers can compete successfully with Huawei. The Chinese giant offers firms around...
www.realclearpolicy.com www.realclearpolicy.com
 
Wow, what an open self-comforting party

May I remind you guys, in 4G, China along account for 2/3 of the entire world's 4G stations installed, yes, which means China has twice the amount of 4G stations comparing to the entire rest world put together.

That's the tech basis for the rise of mobile payment and entertainment industry in China.

And in 5G, the gap could be even wider, so good luck to keep your 1% market share to yourself, and congrats!
 
