Did you mean to say that Airbus can only offer the Eurofighter Typhoon?Because, yes, that is true.But, the German Air Force has already worked with Airbus on defining new requirements for a replacement of the Tornado.This was done for the Next Generation Weapon System future fighter program.The new jet will be a 6th generation jet fighter named 'Next Generation Fighter' developed by Airbus and Dassault.It will be a replacement of the Eurofighter Typhoon.So, if they choose Airbus they can replace the Tornado's with this new fighter jet instead of the Eurofighter Typhoon.See pictures below for models of the jet.