Piotr

Piotr

Jun 22, 2016
Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 certification

The move comes after Russia announced it would recognize the two breakaway Donbass republics

Germany will put an immediate halt on the certification of the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced after Moscow recognized the two breakaway Donbass regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Scholz said that green light cannot be given for the pipeline to begin pumping supplies in the light of the current standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

https://www.rt.com/russia/550232-germany-suspends-nord-stream/

Good news for Russia. It's highest time for Russia to rely less on exporting raw materials. Anyway Germany is only a small fry with no future. There are plenty of opportunities for Russia in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
 

