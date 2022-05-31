Germany soon to have the largest NATO army in Europe

Thanks to 100 billion euros injection Germany will have the largest conventional NATO army in Europe. Germany defense budget will increase to 2 percent of GDP in-line with NATO target.
Germany shall consider developing nuclear weapons. Putin openly threatens Europeans with nuclear annihilation.
Olaf Scholz mit Soldaten der Bundeswehr im Niger (am 23. Mai)
Foto: Michael Kappeler / dpa
