Germany Signs On For Five P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Boeing Announces Partners for Potential German P-8A Poseidon Fleet Support
Boeing Defence picture.

Germany Signs On For Five P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft

The German Ministry of Defense signed a letter of offer and acceptance for five Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft under the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process.

Martin Manaranche 01 Jul 2021
Boeing press release
With this order, Germany becomes the eighth customer of the multimission maritime surveillance aircraft, joining the United States, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Norway, Korea and New Zealand.

“Boeing is honored to provide Germany with the world’s most capable maritime surveillance aircraft.”
“We will continue to work with the U.S. government, the German government and industry to establish a robust sustainment package that will ensure the German Navy’s P-8A fleet is mission ready.”
Michael Hostetter, Boeing Defense, Space & Security vice president in Germany.
The P-8A Poseidon offers unique multimission capability and is the only aircraft in service and in production that meets the full range of maritime challenges faced by European nations. Deployed around the world with more than 130 aircrafts in service, and over 300,000 collective flight hours, the P-8A is vital for global anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations.

“Bringing this capability to Germany is not possible without the contributions of German industry,”
“With the P-8A, we will expand our collaboration with German companies, create new jobs and contribute to long-term local economic growth.”
Dr. Michael Haidinger, president of Boeing Germany, Central & Eastern Europe, Benelux and the Nordics.
German companies that already supply parts for the P-8A include Aljo Aluminum-Bau Jonischeit GmbH and Nord-Micro GmbH. Recently, Boeing signed agreements with ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik to collaborate in systems integration, training, support and sustainment work. By working with local suppliers, Boeing will provide support, training and maintenance solutions that will bring the highest operational availability to fulfill the German Navy’s missions.

Naval News comments
Naval News reported on this procurement on June 24. It has been approved by the parliamentary committee budget on June 23, along numerous of other programs such as Type 212CD submarines and AGI intelligence ships programs.

Germany Signs On For Five P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft - Naval News
 
