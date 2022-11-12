What's new

Germany signs deal with Vietnam to hire workers

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
27,398
0
19,575
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany


Skilled workers hired to work in Germany under a government-to-government program with Vietnam can expect to get a monthly salary of 3,500 euros (US$3,600).

worker-1668222463-1668222482-3023-1668227093_680x0.jpg

Job seekers (R) at an employment service center in Hanoi, July 2022. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Chieu

The program to recruit skilled workers in 2022-23 by the Center for Overseas Labor, the German Federal Employment Agency and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, formalized on Thursday, eyes college and university graduates with at least two years' experience in information technology, electronic engineering, food processing, and restaurant and hotel management.
The number of workers to be recruited has not been announced.

The program is funded by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and so recruits do not have to pay fees.

It will also cover the cost of German training for the workers and visa and other administrative fees.

Germany is plagued by a labor shortage due to its aging population.

Germany signs deal with Vietnam to hire workers - VnExpress International

Skilled workers hired to work in Germany under a government-to-government program with Vietnam can expect to get a monthly salary of 3,500 euros (US$3,600). - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net ampe.vnexpress.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry , welders from Vietnam to ease the severe labor shortage?
2
Replies
16
Views
473
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production
Replies
10
Views
350
Viet
Viet
Hamartia Antidote
Germany blocks sale of chip factory to China over security fears
Replies
12
Views
242
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Viet
Drones are reshaping how rice is farmed in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
422
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam is emerging as a winner from the era of deglobalisation
Replies
2
Views
165
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom