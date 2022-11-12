​

Germany signs deal with Vietnam to hire workers - VnExpress International Skilled workers hired to work in Germany under a government-to-government program with Vietnam can expect to get a monthly salary of 3,500 euros (US$3,600). - VnExpress International

Skilled workers hired to work in Germany under a government-to-government program with Vietnam can expect to get a monthly salary of 3,500 euros (US$3,600).Job seekers (R) at an employment service center in Hanoi, July 2022. Photo by VnExpress/Hong ChieuThe program to recruit skilled workers in 2022-23 by the Center for Overseas Labor, the German Federal Employment Agency and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, formalized on Thursday, eyes college and university graduates with at least two years' experience in information technology, electronic engineering, food processing, and restaurant and hotel management.The number of workers to be recruited has not been announced.The program is funded by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and so recruits do not have to pay fees.It will also cover the cost of German training for the workers and visa and other administrative fees.Germany is plagued by a labor shortage due to its aging population.