Germany seeks 'stable' ties with China, EU investment deal



By ASSOCIATED PRESSPublished: June 12, 2020



BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country wants stable relations with China and greater access to the Chinese market for foreign companies.



In a statement, her office said Merkel stressed Germany's interest in "rules-based and free multilateral trade" during a video call Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.



It said she also noted Germany's desire to "strengthen the World Trade Organization and in stable bilateral relations" with China.