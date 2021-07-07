Germany seals deal for two U212CD submarines
Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) today signed a contract with thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for the construction of two U212CD (common design) class submarines.
Photo: thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
This deal, which comprises a total of six identical submarines — two for Germany and four for Norway — was reached in close collaboration with the Norwegian Defense Material Agency (NDMA) and represents an important milestone in the strategic partnership between Germany and Norway.
As informed, the delivery of the first German boat is planned for 2032.
The total cost of the project is estimated at NOK 45 billion ($5.2 billion).
In addition to the delivery of the submarines, extensive additional logistical services and training resources were agreed.
“With these submarines we are combining proven technology, which we already know from U212A, with further developments, especially in the area of sensor technology, which make us fit for the future,” Jörg Jahresig, the BAAINBw project manager, commented.
The new Type 212 CD submarines will share the low signatures of the Type 212 boats in service with the navies of Germany and Italy but will have extended range, speed and endurance to allow worldwide operations, according to TKMS.
Germany already operates six Type 212 submarines (U-Boot Klasse 212A). The units include U-31, U-32, U-33, U-34, U-35 and U-36. The diesel-electric subs were developed by HDW for the German and Italian navies.
Norway is acquiring four air-independent submarines to replace the existing six Ula-class submarines that were commissioned between 1989-1992. The submarines were designed to last for 30 years and will reach the end of their life in the mid-2020s.
Also on 8 July, an agreement has been reached between BAAINBw and NDMA on the joint acquisition of new anti-ship missiles. The Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Block 1A missiles will be bought from Norwegian contractor Kongsberg Defense.
Germany seals deal for two U212CD submarines - Naval Today
Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) today signed a contract with thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for the construction of two U212CD (common design) class submarines.
Photo: thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
This deal, which comprises a total of six identical submarines — two for Germany and four for Norway — was reached in close collaboration with the Norwegian Defense Material Agency (NDMA) and represents an important milestone in the strategic partnership between Germany and Norway.
As informed, the delivery of the first German boat is planned for 2032.
The total cost of the project is estimated at NOK 45 billion ($5.2 billion).
In addition to the delivery of the submarines, extensive additional logistical services and training resources were agreed.
“With these submarines we are combining proven technology, which we already know from U212A, with further developments, especially in the area of sensor technology, which make us fit for the future,” Jörg Jahresig, the BAAINBw project manager, commented.
The new Type 212 CD submarines will share the low signatures of the Type 212 boats in service with the navies of Germany and Italy but will have extended range, speed and endurance to allow worldwide operations, according to TKMS.
Germany already operates six Type 212 submarines (U-Boot Klasse 212A). The units include U-31, U-32, U-33, U-34, U-35 and U-36. The diesel-electric subs were developed by HDW for the German and Italian navies.
Norway is acquiring four air-independent submarines to replace the existing six Ula-class submarines that were commissioned between 1989-1992. The submarines were designed to last for 30 years and will reach the end of their life in the mid-2020s.
Also on 8 July, an agreement has been reached between BAAINBw and NDMA on the joint acquisition of new anti-ship missiles. The Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Block 1A missiles will be bought from Norwegian contractor Kongsberg Defense.
Germany seals deal for two U212CD submarines - Naval Today