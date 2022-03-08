What's new

Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine

Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine​

By Bojan Pancevski
March. 8 2022
Germany will continue to buy natural gas, oil and coal from Russia despite Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, the government in Berlin said Monday.

Germany and Europe are too dependent on Russian energy imports for power, heating and industrial production to be able to cut trade links with Moscow in the short term, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

“Europe’s supply of energy for heating, for mobility, for electricity generation and for the industry can’t be secured otherwise at the moment,” Mr. Scholz said. Russian energy, he added, was essential for the daily lives of citizens.

His comments came as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to cut its reliance on Russian energy.

"Stop buying Russian gas and oil...because right now Russian oil smells of Ukrainian blood," Mr. Kuleba said Monday.

Berlin has vowed to urgently diversify Germany's supplies of energy--and gas in particular--following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but experts have warned it would struggle in the short term because of the limited availability of such resources and the time needed to adapt the country's energy infrastructure.

The statement comes as Russian forces have been indiscriminately bombarding Ukraine's cities, including residential areas and groups of people trying to flee the fighting, causing widespread civilian casualties.

Germany, the world’s biggest buyer of Russian gas, gets over half of its gas, about a third of its coal and a quarter of its oil from Russia, according to official figures.

This is why energy trade is exempt from the sanctions Western countries imposed on Russia following its attack on Ukraine, Mr. Scholz said.

“We made a conscious decision to continue the activities of companies dealing with energy supplies from Russia,” he said.

lol. diversify that, and make it more expensive for locals. Mark my words you cant completely get rid of Russian resources, the dependency will always share the largest proportion
 
How is Germany going to pay Russia ? Russia is not going to give out free gas.
 
At the start of 2022, the EU was paying €190m a day for the natural gas it received from Russia, but by the end of last week this daily figure had risen to €610m. The further increase in gas prices since means the bill will now be even higher.
 
It has little impact on China. Almost all our trade contracts with Russia are long-term contracts with fixed prices. For example, in 2014, we signed a 30 year natural gas supply contract with Russia at a price of $350.

BTW: Now the price of natural gas in Europe is 3800 US dollars, 11 times that of Chinese.

www.reuters.com

As Putin looks east, China and Russia sign $400-billion gas deal

China and Russia signed a $400-billion gas supply deal on Wednesday, securing the world's top energy user a major source of cleaner fuel and opening up a new market for Moscow as it risks losing European customers over the Ukraine crisis.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
MH.Yang said:
It has little impact on China. Almost all our trade contracts with Russia are long-term contracts with fixed prices. For example, in 2014, we signed a 40 year natural gas supply contract with Russia at a price of $350.

BTW: Now the price of natural gas in Europe is 3800 US dollars, 11 times that of Chinese.

www.reuters.com

As Putin looks east, China and Russia sign $400-billion gas deal

China and Russia signed a $400-billion gas supply deal on Wednesday, securing the world's top energy user a major source of cleaner fuel and opening up a new market for Moscow as it risks losing European customers over the Ukraine crisis.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
There is no fixed price for long term gas contract, it will follow oil price movement

Singapore gets the gas from Indonesia and Malaysia for long term deal using pipe, but price fluctuation will make the gas price more expensive. Gas is relatively cheap before 2021. One of the pipe line for instant is commenced in early 2000 and will expire soon in 2023

www.bloomberg.com

Global Energy Crisis Hits Singapore as Power Provider Goes Bust

A record-breaking spike in electricity prices is short-circuiting Singapore’s efforts to liberalize its power sector, in the latest sign that the global crisis is delivering a blow to both energy suppliers and their customers.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
Indos said:
There is no fixed price for long term gas contract, it will follow oil price movement

Singapore gets the gas from Indonesia and Malaysia for long term deal using pipe, but price fluctuation will make the gas price more expensive. Gas is relatively cheap before 2021. One of the pipe line for instant is commenced in early 2000 and will expire soon in 2023

www.bloomberg.com

Global Energy Crisis Hits Singapore as Power Provider Goes Bust

A record-breaking spike in electricity prices is short-circuiting Singapore’s efforts to liberalize its power sector, in the latest sign that the global crisis is delivering a blow to both energy suppliers and their customers.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
These contracts are actually gambling contracts.

The contract is to purchase 1140 billion cubic kilometers of natural gas for us $400 billion, which will be supplied over 30 years, with an annual supply of 38 billion cubic kilometers. So the price is already set at $350.

MH.Yang said:
The contract is to purchase 1140 billion cubic kilometers of natural gas for us $400 billion, which will be supplied over 30 years, with an annual supply of 38 billion cubic kilometers. So the price is already set at $350.

OK then it is fixed price, for Indonesia we are against any fixed price for long term gas deal, except for domestic demand that is cap at certain price below international price
 
Indos said:
OK then it is fixed price, for Indonesia we are against any fixed price for long term gas deal, except for domestic demand that is cap at certain price below international price
In 2014, due to the development of shale oil in USA and the rapid growth of global natural gas production, the market is not optimistic about energy prices.
For China, these contracts are gambling contracts. For Russia, these contracts are hedging contracts. Russia has been worried that the West will suppress energy prices, Indonesia has no such concern, so it does not need to participate in gambling.
 

