Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine​

MH.Yang said:



BTW: Now the price of natural gas in Europe is 3800 US dollars, 11 times that of Chinese.



As Putin looks east, China and Russia sign $400-billion gas deal China and Russia signed a $400-billion gas supply deal on Wednesday, securing the world's top energy user a major source of cleaner fuel and opening up a new market for Moscow as it risks losing European customers over the Ukraine crisis. It has little impact on China. Almost all our trade contracts with Russia are long-term contracts with fixed prices. For example, in 2014, we signed a 40 year natural gas supply contract with Russia at a price of $350.

Global Energy Crisis Hits Singapore as Power Provider Goes Bust A record-breaking spike in electricity prices is short-circuiting Singapore’s efforts to liberalize its power sector, in the latest sign that the global crisis is delivering a blow to both energy suppliers and their customers.

There is no fixed price for long term gas contract, it will follow oil price movementSingapore gets the gas from Indonesia and Malaysia for long term deal using pipe, but price fluctuation will make the gas price more expensive. Gas is relatively cheap before 2021. One of the pipe line for instant is commenced in early 2000 and will expire soon in 2023