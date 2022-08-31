What's new

Germany says it will expand military presence in Indo-Pacific as China threat looms

Nevsky

Nevsky

FULL MEMBER
Aug 9, 2015
424
12
1,543
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Bulgaria

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
'A free and open Indo-Pacific': With a single phrase, Shinzo Abe changed America's view of Asia and China
Replies
0
Views
268
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
Biden announces 12 Asia-Pacific nations join the US Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Replies
7
Views
291
Wood
Wood
F-22Raptor
Japan welcomes new US Indo-Pacific economic initiative
Replies
0
Views
375
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
aziqbal
First German warship in almost two decades enters South China Sea
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
RealNapster
RealNapster
Hamartia Antidote
Japan joins U.S.-Indonesian military drill for first time
Replies
0
Views
133
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom