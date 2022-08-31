Germany says it will expand military presence in Indo-Pacific as China threat looms

Germany will expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific by sending more warships and joining drills with allies as it keeps an eye on the “enormous” build-up of China’s armed forces, the German defense chief told Reuters.
Germany is joining other Western nations in showing more muscle in the region amid growing alarm over Beijing’s territorial ambitions.
I guess it's official now. China will be put at the same pressure as Russia was in the last years.
