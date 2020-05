China may have through neglect killed or will kill hundreds of thousands of Europeans, and cost Europe more than a trillion dollars in lost economic activity and they will just forget it?



It is in Europe's interest now to make sure that full transparency comes from the Chinese as we may be just waiting for something similar in the future that will be even more devastating.



Just because Europe is not jumping the gun and laying blame on China without a full investigation, does not mean that China is off the hook here. China will have to show full transparency if it is to stay fully engaged with the rest of the world.

