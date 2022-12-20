Germany refused to purchase Puma infantry fighting vehicles due to reliability problems

Germany announced the refusal to purchase Puma infantry fighting vehicles. Instead, the NATO Rapid Response Force will use the Marder infantry fighting vehicle. As it turned out, all 18 German Puma infantry fighting vehicles, which are in service with the 37th brigade, were out of order due to problems with electronics. The breakdown occurred over eight days of NATO Rapid Response Force exercises. They knew about the problems of armored vehicles, but no one thought that they would be so massive. The problems with the electronics escalated after the machines were given an excessive load. BMP "Marder" entered service with Germany in 2015 in the amount of 350 pieces. The vehicle is armed with a 30 mm MK 30-2/AVM automatic cannon, a 5.56 mm MG4 machine gun and a 76 mm grenade launcher.