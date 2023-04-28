Germany plays down report on banning chip chemicals to China, saying no plans to ban the export to China of chemicals used to manufacture semiconduct

What's new

Germany plays down report on banning chip chemicals to China

Germany plays down report on banning chip chemicals to China​

Reuters
April 28, 20237:43 PM GMT

April 27 (Reuters) - Germany currently has no plans to ban the export to China of chemicals used to manufacture semiconductors, officials said on Friday, a day after a Bloomberg report suggested such a move could be in the works and Beijing called it destabilising.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office "is not currently pursuing any plans for an export ban on chip chemicals to China", a spokesperson said. The person added that talks with foreign partners were confidential, without elaborating.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the government was considering restrictions on the chemicals in order to reduce Germany's exposure to the Asian economic superpower.

The report suggested the move was in early stages of discussion but officials taking part in the talks were aware that such a step could damage business ties with Beijing.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in response to a question on Friday about the potential German curb, said it was "not constructive for some countries to impose export controls on China in the name of reducing dependence".

Mao said it would only hurt others and destabilise the global industrial supply chain, urging countries planning curbs to respect the regulations of the market economy, and "work with China to safeguard the international economic and trade order".

Germany is increasingly wary of China as a strategic rival as well as its largest trading partner, and has considered a series of steps as it reassesses bilateral ties.

Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) and BASF (BASFn.DE), two German chemicals majors who could be affected by the export curbs if implemented, declined direct comment.

But Merck's chief executive Belen Garijo on Friday told its annual meeting that she hoped "common sense and citizens' interest" would prevail, noting that Merck had strong roots in China going back nearly 90 years.

Germany is going to be the worst hit this year out of the 3 pro-US states (Japan, S. Korea, Germany) so maybe they are going to change mind.
 
REhorror said:
Germany is going to be the worst hit this year out of the 3 pro-US states (Japan, S. Korea, Germany) so maybe they are going to change mind.
Germans can't afford being picky, they don't have much to sell which China still needs

beijingwalker said:
Germans can't afford being picky, they don't have much to sell which China still needs

There's already a BMW boycott due to the ice incident in Shanghai auto show.
And Germany doesn't have anime movies and games that China like to play like Japon.

Still, S. Korea might beat Germany tho, depending on if Yoon keeps on blowing the US this much.
 
