What's new

Germany Plans to Allow Gender and Name Changes Once a Year

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,975
-54
11,135
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.nationalreview.com

Germany Plans to Allow Gender and Name Changes Once a Year | National Review

Children 14 and older could do so over their parents’ objections if a family court rules in the child’s favor.
www.nationalreview.com www.nationalreview.com

The German government plans to allow people to change their gender and first names on demand — as often as once a year — and to allow children age 14 and older to do so without parental permission. From the AP story (my emphasis):


Under the planned “self-determination law,” adults would be able to change their first name and legal gender at registry offices without further formalities
The proposed new rules provide for minors ages 14 and older to change their name and legal gender with approval from their parents or guardians; if they don’t agree, teenagers could ask a family court to overrule them.
In the case of children under 14, parents or guardians would have to make registry office applications on their behalf.
Paus said that after a formal change of name and gender is registered, no further changes would be allowed for a year, a provision intended to “ensure the seriousness of the desire to change.”
Click to expand...

Allowing gender and name changes with the snap of a finger does not “ensure the seriousness of the desire to change.” Just the opposite.

I don’t understand how the transgender issue has gained such centrality in progressive politics and among our ruling class. But it is becoming a civilizational question. When subjective feelings and internal psychological states of being become the end-all and be-all defining society, chaos will surely follow.











@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Tomorrow, July 4, Luhansk oblast will celebrate its Independence Day
Replies
0
Views
43
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Russian progress in Donbas is faster than American progress in Iraq and Syria
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
1K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
khansaheeb
UK schools are ‘overtly’ politicising classes on sex & gender issues, despite laws mandating neutrality, Ofsted warns
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
beijingwalker
Lithuania considers modifying Taiwan representation name to defuse row with China
Replies
7
Views
560
TNT
TNT
beijingwalker
EXCLUSIVE: Russia's Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on, Chinese buyers to receive oil without guarantee of letters of credit
Replies
0
Views
294
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom