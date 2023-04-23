Germany order new Leopard 2 A8

Germany announced that it order completely new build Leopard2 A8 to replace the 18 Leopard 2A6M delivered to Ukraine...with the option of a total order in the mid 3 digit number range.Germany call all Leo2 user to join the project.. The picture is the Leo2 A7A1 (14 ordered) ...the Leo2 A8 would be only a interim solution till the Leo2 X arriveThe A8 is not based on used old hulls... like the A7+ for Hungry the A8 are completely new designed and build hulls and turrets.The contract will be signed this quatal .... delivery should start 2024 and large scale production in 2025