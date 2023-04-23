What's new

Germany order new Leopard 2 A8

Tank_Leopard_2A7_NATO_Days_2022_Foto_Creative-Commons-4.0_Fric-Matej.jpg


Germany announced that it order completely new build Leopard2 A8 to replace the 18 Leopard 2A6M delivered to Ukraine...with the option of a total order in the mid 3 digit number range.
Germany call all Leo2 user to join the project.. The picture is the Leo2 A7A1 (14 ordered) ...the Leo2 A8 would be only a interim solution till the Leo2 X arrive

The A8 is not based on used old hulls... like the A7+ for Hungry the A8 are completely new designed and build hulls and turrets.

The contract will be signed this quatal .... delivery should start 2024 and large scale production in 2025

https://esut.de/2023/04/fachbeitraege/41311/neue-kampfpanzer-bundeswehr-soll-leopard-2-a8-erhalten/
 

