Germany: Muslim afghan refugee destroys statue of christ inside church

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
On Oct. 28, a 25 years old Afghan, who came to Germany in the autumn of 2015 during the height of the migrant invasion as a refugee, desecrated a local church building in the Thuringian town of Nordhausen. The man entered the Evangelical (Lutheran) St. Maria Frauenberg Church and began grabbing furniture, pews, crucifixes and ornaments, dragging them out in front of the entrance, and piling them up on the street.

He did not spare the centuries-old crucifix either that was taken down by local churchgoers during World War II to protect it from allied bombing raids. During the incident, the Afghan smashed the wooden statue of Christ attached to the cross, ripping off its hands and legs.

It is an irony that the congregation belongs to the German Lutheran Church (EKD) that is one of the largest financial donors to the migrant smuggling boats in the Mediterranean, such as the Sea Watch NGO, which are responsible for bringing tens of thousands of economic migrants to European shores. One of the lead clerics within the EKD, Thies Gundlach, remarked in the past that the work of migrant rescue boats presents a missionary opportunity for the church. There is little evidence of an influx of new churchgoers from primarily Muslim migrants arriving in Germany. Instead, the German evangelicals appear to be instrumental in destroying their own places of worship and religion.
This is the impression Pastor Klemens Müller may have had as he looked out of his window on the day of the incident, and saw the Afghan destroying his church. When he rushed down to confront him, the Afghan calmly explained to the priest that it is necessary for him to empty the church of Christian symbols because of “religious differences.” He proceeded to describe the Christian faith as fundamentally wrong, and that the claim that Jesus Christ is the Son of God is a mistake, which is why he felt that it was his duty to empty the church building of any Christian symbols and furniture.
Germany: Muslim Afghan 'refugee' destroys statue of Christ inside pro-migrant Lutheran church

PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
On Oct. 28, a 25 years old Afghan, who came to Germany in the autumn of 2015 during the height of the migrant invasion as a refugee, desecrated a local church building in the Thuringian town of Nordhausen. The man entered the Evangelical (Lutheran) St. Maria Frauenberg Church and began grabbing furniture, pews, crucifixes and ornaments, dragging them out in front of the entrance, and piling them up on the street.

He did not spare the centuries-old crucifix either that was taken down by local churchgoers during World War II to protect it from allied bombing raids. During the incident, the Afghan smashed the wooden statue of Christ attached to the cross, ripping off its hands and legs.

It is an irony that the congregation belongs to the German Lutheran Church (EKD) that is one of the largest financial donors to the migrant smuggling boats in the Mediterranean, such as the Sea Watch NGO, which are responsible for bringing tens of thousands of economic migrants to European shores. One of the lead clerics within the EKD, Thies Gundlach, remarked in the past that the work of migrant rescue boats presents a missionary opportunity for the church. There is little evidence of an influx of new churchgoers from primarily Muslim migrants arriving in Germany. Instead, the German evangelicals appear to be instrumental in destroying their own places of worship and religion.
This is the impression Pastor Klemens Müller may have had as he looked out of his window on the day of the incident, and saw the Afghan destroying his church. When he rushed down to confront him, the Afghan calmly explained to the priest that it is necessary for him to empty the church of Christian symbols because of “religious differences.” He proceeded to describe the Christian faith as fundamentally wrong, and that the claim that Jesus Christ is the Son of God is a mistake, which is why he felt that it was his duty to empty the church building of any Christian symbols and furniture.
Germany: Muslim Afghan 'refugee' destroys statue of Christ inside pro-migrant Lutheran church

Another ANA/NDS trained goon............ :disagree: :disagree:
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
I knew whoever posted was an Indian.. What does his religion matter. His an Afghan airlifted by the Germans themselves... Also lol at the use ''Invasion'' That is reaching for straws:lol::lol:

These are the so-called allies of India in Afghanistan don't shoot your friends in the back who fled the IEA:partay:

Why is this also even a news worthy?
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
The source seems to be a right wing tabloid. These outlets are prone to fake news.

But if there is truth to this, then surely the German authorities will prosecute the culprits as per their law. If such events become public, then the welcoming German attitude to refugees will inevitably change :-/
 
Falconless

Falconless

Oct 13, 2020
I knew whoever posted was an Indian.. What does his religion matter. His an Afghan airlifted by the Germans themselves... Also lol at the use ''Invasion'' That is reaching for straws:lol::lol:

These are the so-called allies of India in Afghanistan don't shoot your friends in the back who fled the IEA:partay:

Why is this also even a news worthy?
Most likely a white neo-nazi
 
Jugger

Jugger

Nov 17, 2016
This is blasphemy for the Christians, she could have been beheaded or more appropriately burner at the stakes. But sadly Christianity had more time to evolve out of religious fundamentalism , so no killings.

But just imagine if this happens in a muslim country... The blasphemer would have been killed immediately by a mob.
 
