The Warm-Up: Germany Reserves are kings of all the continents (except Antarctica)



Until Antarctica get their act together and join in, Germany can’t quite call themselves the undisputed champions of intercontinenal football, but they are officially the World Cup Dress Rehearsal Winners of 2017.



Thanks to an often chaotic and ultimately slender win over Chile in the final, Joachim Low has yet another medal for the cabinet.





Fittingly, for a tournament designed to stress-test the hosts’ infrastructure and one this year dominated by the dubious merits of VAR, it was Germany’s experimental squad who came out on top. Without a single player over 30 in their ranks – and boasting an average age of under 25 in the final – they stuck maturely to their task amid the Chilean maelstrom what whirled around them with or without the ball.



How much Germany’s second (or third, or fourth) string will mean for their chances in Russia next summer is unclear. Once again, though – as history continues to remind us – writing them off comes with a near-guarantee of some mild peril.



Everton continue to set summer transfer pace



sandro ramirezGetty Images



If doing your business early (so to speak) is the mark of summer transfer market quality, then Everton have surely excelled themselves. The £30m Jordan Pickford and £24m Davy Klaassen had already given the Goodison faithful some food for thought in pre-season. Monday, it seems, will be another day of YouTube video montages and Google searches of “who is Sandro Ramirez”.





£25m on



Ronald Koeman isn’t finished yet –

‘I came. I said. I conquered.’





Twenty-eight goals and a serious knee injury is quite a lot to pack into any debut season in English football, and he’ll leave Old Trafford as a free agent with his head held reasonably high. Ultimately, as MLS or China beckons, the big regret is that the Premier League couldn’t have lured him here sooner than just shy of his 35th birthday.

IN OTHER NEWS

The June/July search for meaningful football action takes us to Argentina (Laguna Larga, to be precise) where Paulo Dybala engaged in some classic charity-match showponying.



Taking responsibility for a 20-yard free kick – surely too close to get it up and over, etc, etc – Dybala’s task was made a little trickier by every hombre and his perro getting involved in the defensive wall.



Did he find a gap? We won’t spoil it for you, obviously.



HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Hector Bellerin

Plenty of footballers do good things under the cynical radar of the media, so it’s a shame that such a high-profile tragedy is needed for their humanity to be recognised. Anyway, Hector Bellerin has put his money where his hashtag is and delivered on a promise to donate £50 to the victims of the Grenfell fire for every minute he played at the European Under-21 Championships in Poland.





Credit too for such an inventive way of going about it. Forget the Justgiving pages, we want to see £1,000 per rabona, £5,000 per bicycle kick and let’s call it a cool million for every foul throw. In the meantime, though, bravo Hector.



