Germany keen to invest in Bangladesh Railways

TBS News20 May, 2021, 06:20 pmLast modified: 20 May, 2021, 07:41 pmGermany has shown its interest to invest in the Bangladesh Railways and construct new rail tracks on the Jashore's Navaron to Satkhira route.German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz came up with the interest while meeting the Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan at his office on Thursday. Besides, Fahrenholtz has also shown interest to invest in other sectors of the country's railways.The government is operating several projects to enhance the rail communications across the country, the Railways Minister informed the ambassador, adding that construction of new rail tracks on Cox's Bazar route is also underway.Dhaka to Jashore rail tracks will be installed under the Padma Bridge project, the minister said, adding that construction of Bangabandhu rail bridge on the Jamuna River is also on the run.The government has also initiated to turn most of the single line tracks into double lines, Nurul Islam said."Measures have been taken to bring all districts of the country under the railway network", he added.He urged the German ambassador to invest in the country's railway sector for its upgradation with modern technologies.The minister also sought assistance regarding training of Bangladeshi officials in Germany aiming to boost their technical skills.Lawmaker of Satkhira-2 constituency, Mir Moshtaque Ahmed Robi, railways ministry's secretary, Md Selim Reza, director general of the ministry, Dhirendra Nath Mazumder were also present at the meeting among others.