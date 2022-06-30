Germany increases yearly military spending to 80 billion euros

Olaf Scholz announcing Germany will spend the most in Europe.
The army will become the most conventionally powerful in continental Europe.
The army will become the most conventionally powerful in continental Europe.
Scholz: "Bis zu 80 Milliarden jährlich für Verteidigung"
Laut Kanzler Scholz will Deutschland in den kommenden Jahren bis zu 80 Milliarden Euro jährlich in die Armee investieren. Im ARD-Interview erklärte er zudem, zum G20-Gipfel im November zu reisen, obwohl Russland auch teilnehme.
www.tagesschau.de