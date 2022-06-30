What's new

Germany increases yearly military spending to 80 billion euros

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
25,887
0
18,740
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Olaf Scholz announcing Germany will spend the most in Europe.
The army will become the most conventionally powerful in continental Europe.

www.tagesschau.de

Scholz: "Bis zu 80 Milliarden jährlich für Verteidigung"

Laut Kanzler Scholz will Deutschland in den kommenden Jahren bis zu 80 Milliarden Euro jährlich in die Armee investieren. Im ARD-Interview erklärte er zudem, zum G20-Gipfel im November zu reisen, obwohl Russland auch teilnehme.
www.tagesschau.de www.tagesschau.de


9D4320C8-6AA8-4F94-936A-5C3BB7121221.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Germany soon to have the largest NATO army in Europe
Replies
2
Views
269
KendoKhan
K
Viet
Scholz to Zelenskiy: Germany ready to act as security guarantor for Ukraine
Replies
10
Views
250
jamahir
jamahir
Tshering22
Germany says it will rearm
2
Replies
17
Views
679
Cthulhu
Cthulhu
beijingwalker
Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
pikkuboss
Live: PM Modi on a visit to Germany, Denmark and France
Replies
0
Views
208
pikkuboss
pikkuboss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom