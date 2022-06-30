Germany increases yearly military spending to 80 billion euros

Scholz: "Bis zu 80 Milliarden jährlich für Verteidigung" Laut Kanzler Scholz will Deutschland in den kommenden Jahren bis zu 80 Milliarden Euro jährlich in die Armee investieren. Im ARD-Interview erklärte er zudem, zum G20-Gipfel im November zu reisen, obwohl Russland auch teilnehme.

Olaf Scholz announcing Germany will spend the most in Europe.The army will become the most conventionally powerful in continental Europe.