Germany increases investments in China to record highs | DW News​

Aug 26, 2022 US companies like Apple are increasingly shifting production from China amid political tensions and repeated COVID lockdowns. A new study indicates German firms are -- on the whole -- going in a very different direction. According to the Cologne Insitute for Economic Research, German direct investment in the first half of this year is already double what it was for the entire 2010 --- climbing from just over 5 point billion Euros to roughly 10 in a decade. Again, that's just the first half of the year. China's is Germany's largest trading partner. It accounts for more than 7 percent of all German exports.