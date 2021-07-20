beijingwalker
Germany hardest hit by worst flooding in Europe's history
Over 180 people are dead after the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory. As Chris Livesay reports from western Germany, that region has suffered the most brutal impact, but Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have also seen devastation.
