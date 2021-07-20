Germany hardest hit by worst flooding in Europe's history

German Muslims empty pockets for Pakistan flood victims | DW | 18.08.2010 As flooding in Pakistan continues to displace millions of people, Muslim groups in Germany are mobilizing to raise money and support aid programs to help those in need.

I hope the government conveys its sympathies and offers what it can to help Germany and the other European nations hard hit by this years floods.People raised money for the victims of the 2010 floods in Pakistan. Be it large or small, raising funds and aid to Germany should be done as a gesture of our friendship and common humanity.