dbc said: well Sefe is a subsidiary of Gazprom besides Sefe is paying the 20% contractual penalty for missed delivery so the Indians have no legal recourse.



India can buy cheap gas directly from Russia so why is it so desperate for supplies routed via Germany at expensive spot market prices. Click to expand...

Indian media is very hostile to EU currently. Europeans have pointed out Indian double standards....India wants EU assistance against China but won't reciprocate when EU wants assistance against Russia.IMO, USA and western strategists have put too much faith in India geopolitically. As I pointed out in this forum.........India is still non aligned and only seeks conflict with Pakistan. If push comes to shove in the Indo-Pacific.......India will stay out of the fray. USA strategists will be quite disappointed, IMO.