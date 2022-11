VCheng said: Why are IK's interviews coming across so badly? He needs to be much better if he is to get his points across. Clearly. Click to expand...

Exclusive: Imran’s candid take on ‘bad romance’ with military PTI chief claims Gen Bajwa wanted him to appoint Aleem Khan as Punjab CM

Here is another gem:A nugget:But what about the perception that General Faiz Hamid was ‘his man’?“Gen Faiz was the only general I knew, because he was working with me as the ISI chief… and I didn’t know anyone else. I told Gen Bajwa ‘I will take your recommendations because I don’t know the other guys’,