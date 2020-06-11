What's new

Germany delivers the second batch of patrol boats to Egypt

ألمانيا تسلم الدفعة الثانية من زوارق الدورية إلى مصر


The German company Lurssen delivered the second batch of patrol boats to Egypt as part of an order involving 10 ships.

AIS data showed a second batch of three ships arriving at Alexandria Port on the heavy lift ship Rolldock Sun on February 14, Jane reports. The ship left Germany on January 28 carrying a 60-meter patrol boat carrying the 710 flag and two OPB 41 (previously marketed as CSB 40) coastal patrol boat 705 and 706.

In November 2020, it was revealed that Egypt would receive nine Lurssen patrol boats and one coastal defense boat from Germany under a deal worth 130 million euros after a failed contract with the original customer, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia had ordered 35 ships from Lurssen around 2013, but by the time Germany imposed an arms export ban on the country in November 2018 due to the Yemen war and the Jamal Khashoggi case,

Jane's said that the first batch of four 40-meter hulls (701-704) was transferred to Egypt in early November 2020. On December 5, 2020, one of the 704 patrol boats was seen participating in the Medusa 10 exercise.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/03/05/ألمانيا-تسلم-الدفعة-الثانية-من-زوارق-ا/
 
