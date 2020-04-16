What's new

Germany consider to use Russian and Chinese vaccines

The reason is not clear as per the Guardian article.

Coronavirus live news: Germany may use Russian and Chinese vaccines; Pfizer pledge for 75m extra doses to EU

Debate around other vaccines highlights depth of vaccine crisis in Germany; Pfizer/BioNTech to ramp up production
However, as Germany is where Pfizer vaccine comes from, I doubt that the decision is based on logistic and supply issues.

But I do not trust vaccines developed by politically-motivated science. Maybe the German people have developed the same feelings.
 
