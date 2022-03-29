Germany can be an alternative to China for Bangladesh in terms of weapons​

Guests present at a discussion to mark 50 years of relations between Bangladesh and Germany at a hotel in the capital on Monday photo: the first lightformer foreign secretary Md. Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh should take the initiative to establish a strategic relationship with Germany. because over-dependence on china for weapons is not good for Bangladesh. Bangladesh can focus on the collection of weapons from Germany, giving importance to the strategic context. there is an opportunity to establish new cooperation between the two countries in this regard.He was speaking in the main article at a hotel in the capital on Monday to mark the 50th anniversary of relations between Bangladesh and Germany.The event was jointly organized by the German research firm Friedrich Ebert Steftung (fes) and the Centre for governance studies (cgs).Germany's ambassador, Akhim Toster, said the country has made a lot of progress because of politicians. Bangladesh has been able to make this progress in the last 50 years because they have implemented the right policies. politicians have to look ahead so that Bangladesh can reach the pinnacle.he said Bangladesh is one of the 10 countries with whom it has been decided to establish cooperation to deal with the risks of climate change as Germany wants to build close ties with Bangladesh.European union ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whatley said: "bilateral relations between us are being elevated to a new level. for the first time this year, political meetings in bilateral relations are starting. 'Noting that Germany and the European union are the biggest destinations for Bangladeshi products, Touhid Hossain said in his article that preferential trade benefits (GSP) will not be available if they are upgraded from least developed countries to developing countries in the future. later, in order to get trade benefits, it is necessary to improve on issues like good governance, freedom of expression.Referring to china's role in resolving the Rohingya crisis, Touhid Hossain said Myanmar has allowed china to enter the bay of Bengal through its territory. as a result, the construction of two pipelines to transport fuel from there to china is progressing. Myanmar also procures military equipment from china. therefore, Bangladesh should look for alternatives to weapons. the alternative could be Germany.Fayyaz Murshid Kazi, director general of the ministry of foreign affairs (western Europe department of molecules), said in the panel discussion, "before Brexit, the UK was given priority in its relations with the EU. but after Brexit, it went to Germany. our bilateral relations with Germany and the European Union will deepen in the days to come. 'former commerce minister and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs. Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Farooq Khan said, "diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Germany have always been of special importance to us.The panel discussion was also attended by Nasim Ferdous, former ambassador and advisor to the Centre for governance studies, Abdul Muktadir, president of the Bangladesh-German chamber of commerce and industry and senior Vice-President of the Bangladesh association of pharmaceutical industries, and filmmaker, writer and researcher Rubaiyat Hossain.