Germany can be an alternative to China for Bangladesh in terms of weapons

Germany can be an alternative to China for Bangladesh in terms of weapons​

the diplomatic reporter
dhaka
published: 28 march 2022, 14: 43

guests present at a discussion to mark 50 years of relations between bangladesh and germany at a hotel in the capital on monday


Guests present at a discussion to mark 50 years of relations between Bangladesh and Germany at a hotel in the capital on Monday photo: the first light
former foreign secretary Md. Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh should take the initiative to establish a strategic relationship with Germany. because over-dependence on china for weapons is not good for Bangladesh. Bangladesh can focus on the collection of weapons from Germany, giving importance to the strategic context. there is an opportunity to establish new cooperation between the two countries in this regard.

He was speaking in the main article at a hotel in the capital on Monday to mark the 50th anniversary of relations between Bangladesh and Germany.

The event was jointly organized by the German research firm Friedrich Ebert Steftung (fes) and the Centre for governance studies (cgs).



Germany's ambassador, Akhim Toster, said the country has made a lot of progress because of politicians. Bangladesh has been able to make this progress in the last 50 years because they have implemented the right policies. politicians have to look ahead so that Bangladesh can reach the pinnacle.

he said Bangladesh is one of the 10 countries with whom it has been decided to establish cooperation to deal with the risks of climate change as Germany wants to build close ties with Bangladesh.

European union ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whatley said: "bilateral relations between us are being elevated to a new level. for the first time this year, political meetings in bilateral relations are starting. ’

Noting that Germany and the European union are the biggest destinations for Bangladeshi products, Touhid Hossain said in his article that preferential trade benefits (GSP) will not be available if they are upgraded from least developed countries to developing countries in the future. later, in order to get trade benefits, it is necessary to improve on issues like good governance, freedom of expression.

Referring to china's role in resolving the Rohingya crisis, Touhid Hossain said Myanmar has allowed china to enter the bay of Bengal through its territory. as a result, the construction of two pipelines to transport fuel from there to china is progressing. Myanmar also procures military equipment from china. therefore, Bangladesh should look for alternatives to weapons. the alternative could be Germany.

Fayyaz Murshid Kazi, director general of the ministry of foreign affairs (western Europe department of molecules), said in the panel discussion, "before Brexit, the UK was given priority in its relations with the EU. but after Brexit, it went to Germany. our bilateral relations with Germany and the European Union will deepen in the days to come. ’

former commerce minister and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs. Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Farooq Khan said, "diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Germany have always been of special importance to us.

The panel discussion was also attended by Nasim Ferdous, former ambassador and advisor to the Centre for governance studies, Abdul Muktadir, president of the Bangladesh-German chamber of commerce and industry and senior Vice-President of the Bangladesh association of pharmaceutical industries, and filmmaker, writer and researcher Rubaiyat Hossain.

The event was hosted by CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman.

 
SuvarnaTeja

Is this some kind of joke?

What can Germany offer except some expense subs and Tanks?

Germany itself is importing weapons from the US and Israel.

Germany's Fighter programs are dependent on France.
 
That is interesting.

Term and condition is to get invaded by China just to get free weapons.

Don't you agree it would be a great deal if China ever agree to this?

IMO Sorry! for the Chinese, it will be strictly business. No Free Lunch.

Free vaccine - Yes. On humanitarian ground.

Free weapon - No way.
To China it will be destabilising for the South. They need a stable government to negotiate for long term peace.

That is why China only sold J-10CE to PAF only after India got her Rafale. To them Rafale has upset the balance of power in the South.

So who is Bangladesh immediate neighbour and who is Bangladesh intending to use these weapon against?

Anyone can easily guess.

But are these weapons good enough?
 
CAPRICORN-88 said:
That is interesting.

Term and condition is to get invaded by China just to get free weapons.

Don't you agree it would be a great deal if China ever agree to this?

IMO Sorry! for the Chinese, it will be strictly business. No Free Lunch.

Free vaccine - Yes. On humanitarian ground.

Free weapon - No way.
To China it will be destabilising for the South. They need a stable government to negotiate for long term peace.

That is why China only sold J-10CE to PAF only after India got her Rafale. To them Rafale has upset the balance of power in the South.

So who is Bangladesh immediate neighbour and who is Bangladesh intending to use these weapon against?

Anyone can easily guess.

But are these weapons good enough?
You get free vaccines in the West too but the terms and conditions are

1) You will forced to take an untested and unapproved vaccine
2) Vaccine manufactures are immune to any and all lawsuits as the vaccine companies have indemnity clause
3) if you fall sick then you will be forced to quarantine and not paid any salary

CAPRICORN-88 said:
So who is Bangladesh immediate neighbour and who is Bangladesh intending to use these weapon against?
Bangladesh's primary adversary is Myanmar.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
You get free vaccines in the West too but the terms and conditions are

1) You will forced to take an untested and unapproved vaccine
2) Vaccine manufactures are immune to any and all lawsuits as the vaccine companies have indemnity clause
3) if you fall sick then you will be forced to quarantine and not paid any salary



Bangladesh's primary adversary is Myanmar.
The point in here is there is no geopolitical gain in all this to China.

If Bangladesh felt that the Chinese vaccines are useless, she has a choice of refusing it after all statistics show only 13% of the people in poor nations only received ther vaccination.

Indonesians have received more than 200 million jabs and has less cases reported than Singapore today.

China most certainly will not be offended.

Bangladesh fighting Myanmar???
That is a new one. So a war with Myanmar is on Bangladesh agenda.
That is way off my radar and IMO a stupid and silly option.

IMO No way. There are other neighbours Bangladesh is far more concern about but a good tie with China will be a more amicable and lasting solution. Of course the iron cladded relationship between China and Pakistan is not one that appears overnight.

Most of all it prevented many useless war between Pakistan and her most bitter enemy.

It has to be developed and tested over a long period.
 

