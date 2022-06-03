What's new

Germany: At least 4 dead, several injured after train derails in Bavaria

Germany: At least 4 dead, several injured after train derails in Bavaria​


3 Jun 2022

At least four people died and several more were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Alpine region of Bavaria. The incident sparked large-scale rescue operations.

At least four people were killed and 30 more were injured on Friday when a regional passenger train derailed in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Authorities said 15 people were being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

A police spokesperson said emergency services had completed a major operation to free passengers from the wreckage.

"As far as we can tell, all the people have been rescued from the train," the spokesperson said, adding that removing the overturned wagons, however, would "certainly take a few days."

Germany: At least 4 dead, several injured after train derails in Bavaria | DW | 03.06.2022

At least four people died and several more were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Alpine region of Bavaria. The incident sparked large-scale rescue operations.
Germany has too many rail accidents in contrast to their reputation as technology leaders. Seems to be a systemic issue with so many accidents. I am talking in comparison with other European countries.
US and other countries not compared.
 

