What's new

Germany approves 10 bln euro F-35 jet deal with U.S.

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,669
-3
2,026
Country
United States
Location
United States

Germany approves 10 bln euro F-35 jet deal with U.S.​

1671049405235.png


BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.

The German parliament's budget committee approved the spending, including 10 billion euros for the F-35 jets as well as funds for the purchase of encrypted digital radios and assault rifles.

These projects are among the first to tap money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a major policy shift days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The money is meant to bring the German military's weapons and equipment back up to standard after decades of attrition following the end of the Cold War.

Of the 100-billion-euro fund for the armed forces, Lambrecht said: "This will probably not be enough to close the gaps that emerged over the past years because we neglected procurement."

Germany aims to buy 35 F-35 stealth fighter jets in total, including missiles and other weapons and equipment, with the first eight aircraft to be delivered in 2026.

The U.S. jet will replace the ageing Tornado, the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, which are stored in Germany to be used in case of a conflict.

The German air force has been flying the Tornado since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

Berlin's decision to buy the F-35 jets, which was announced in March but needed final approval by parliament, upset France.

Paris fears the deal could undercut the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.

www.reuters.com

Germany approves 10 bln euro F-35 jet deal with U.S.

Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
1,115
0
1,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
russia is not a threat any more to europe . russiam military is on defending mode against ukraine and lost half of their military machine in terms of tanks for which it was feared for.

it will take 10+ year for russia to again become a threat to any other country.

so there was no need of buying f35 for now.
 
A

aviator_fan

FULL MEMBER
May 25, 2021
513
0
486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Putin must be on Lockheed's payroll. F-35's has had a string of successes this year (Finland, Germany, Switzerland). At a minimum, they have compensated for Turkey going with S-400 without having to share industrial participation with any of these countries.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
REUTERS: Germany eyes Lockheed F-35 fighter jet; no final decision
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
F-22Raptor
Pentagon and Lockheed Martin near deal for 375 F-35 fighters
Replies
2
Views
804
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
Buying F-35 Fighters ‘Biggest Mistake’ Of Australia; US Jets A ‘Total Disaster’, Can’t ‘Stand Up’ To China — Aussie Critic
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD
Messerschmitt
Germany decides to buy F-35, in major reversal of announced plans
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
bnvtony
B
A.P. Richelieu
Romanian govt approves plan to buy 32 F-16 fighter jets from Norway
Replies
0
Views
890
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom