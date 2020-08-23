Germany Anticipates Growing Role In Indo-Pacific Region

The German Government recently formulates the interests, principles and central areas of German policy in the Indo-Pacific region. The new guidelines are also a contribution to a possible EU-European Union overall strategy for the region, the country’s Ministry of Defense stated on September 2.

The new guidelines provide a strategic framework for Germany’s political measures in the Indo-Pacific region. «, » the new guidelines say.This is why Germany must also prepare for a possible expansion of its security policy commitment. Under the auspices of the Foreign Office, the MoD therefore played a key role in the preparation of this cross-departmental paper.From the MoD point of view, the issue of peace and security, including free maritime routes, is of particular importance. The German government intends to expand its security policy engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition to expanding security and defense policy cooperation with partners in the region, defense policy contacts in the region are to be intensified. This includes, for example, participating in exercises., » German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer emphasized last year in her keynote address on security policy at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich. Allies and partners would expect Germany to take the initiative, provide impetus and show options, said the minister. With the measures that have now been adopted, this approach is reflected in the official guidelines of the federal government. These offer some points of contact and offers for expanding cooperation in the region.With a view to the partners in the region, Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer had already campaigned in Munich last year to show more presence in the region together with the allies. «, » said the minister.For the record, German Navy’s F124 Sachsen-class frigatewas set to conductin the Indo-Pacific waters, including to Reunion island and Australia, this year. However, due to COVID-19, this deployment. Instead, the frigate deployed in early AugustEuropean Union’s EUNAVFOR MED IRINI operation in the Mediterranean Sea.