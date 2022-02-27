What's new

Germany announces €100 billion special funding for its armed forces

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,532
0
17,954
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Breaking news

Just watching live the speech of Olaf Scholz.

Thanks Putin war of aggression against Ukraine

Germany feels threatened and now it will increase defense spending to $80 billion minimum per year. New joint fighter jets with France, new drones from Israel, buying F35 as nuclear bombers, upgrading Typhoons.

For this year, Germany will increase spending by $120 billion.
That’s unprecedented.

Will be lots of tanks, submarines.

Germany says it will defend every inch of NATO territory.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,326
19
11,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Many countries can seize the opportunity to implement many of its policies that it has not been able to put into action for years and that it has not been able to prepare the public, by using/instrumentalizing Russian aggression.

German defense industry has faced many vexing problems (particularly in naval matters) in recent years, But if it mobilizes its industrial capabilities and depth with strong funding, it can produce what would be like the awakening of a sleeping giant.

IMHO, opening the money taps to Armed Forces is never a problem for Germany; The problem is the unwillingness to out of US-controlled European design, fueled by historical trauma.

Will the Russian crisis give Germany this opportunity? Or will the US have the opportunity to re-tighten the screws that have been loosened for the last 20 years? The answer to this question will determine Europe's next century.

Regardless, Putin has touched the nerve endings of the world order. Perhaps history will write these days as the return of empires, err, I mean power centers.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,303
22
18,592
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Whole Europe will increase defense spending, opportunity for defense companies to get more sales, particularly the ones from US and Western Europe
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,524
0
5,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1645960950240.png


Coming soon in 2030-2040!
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,532
0
17,954
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Indos said:
Whole Europe will increase defense spending, opportunity for defense companies to get more sales, particularly the ones from US and Western Europe
Click to expand...
Deja vu. Existing times ahead. Communist China ignited arms race in Far East, authoritarian Putin threatens Europe they can’t complain when other start military buildup.
Whether or not Germany needs 3,000 tanks like they had in Cold War?

F7EDAC0B-572E-458B-AFED-1EAFFDAB04DB.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Piotr
Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 certification
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
beijingwalker
China most vital trading partner of Germany for 6 consecutive years
Replies
0
Views
93
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dBSPL
Germany Blocks NATO Ally From Transferring Weapons to Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
363
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
beijingwalker
EU divided: Eastern Europe 'mourn' UK leaving as it struggles with France and Germany
Replies
0
Views
113
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
‘What Mr. Putin did not want’: U.S. approves $6B tank deal with Poland for 250 M1 Abrams
Replies
1
Views
134
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom