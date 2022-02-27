Germany announces €100 billion special funding for its armed forces

Many countries can seize the opportunity to implement many of its policies that it has not been able to put into action for years and that it has not been able to prepare the public, by using/instrumentalizing Russian aggression.



German defense industry has faced many vexing problems (particularly in naval matters) in recent years, But if it mobilizes its industrial capabilities and depth with strong funding, it can produce what would be like the awakening of a sleeping giant.



IMHO, opening the money taps to Armed Forces is never a problem for Germany; The problem is the unwillingness to out of US-controlled European design, fueled by historical trauma.



Will the Russian crisis give Germany this opportunity? Or will the US have the opportunity to re-tighten the screws that have been loosened for the last 20 years? The answer to this question will determine Europe's next century.



Regardless, Putin has touched the nerve endings of the world order. Perhaps history will write these days as the return of empires, err, I mean power centers.