Germany and China sign deals, lobby against US trade tariffs

German and Chinese Leaders Hail Rules-Based Trade System, With Eye to U.S.

By

Andrea Thomas

July 9, 2018 2:04 p.m. ET

BERLIN—Germany and China reiterated their commitment to the multilateral rules that govern free trade on Monday, cementing their opposition to the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape international commerce in a way it thinks would better suit U.S. interests.The comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a meeting in Berlin coincided with the signing of several business deals that underlined the close economic ties between the world’s two largest exporters of goods.“Germany supports the rules-based system of free trade and is therefore concerned when what in our minds are illegal tariffs are being levied,” Ms. Merkel said in a thinly veiled jab at the volley of tariffs coming out of the U.S.Mr. Li said free trade was a key factor in promoting economic growth, though his country has previously been accused by Germany and other partners of pursuing unfair trade policies.Despite sustained criticism of their country by U.S. President Donald Trump, German officials have sought not to appear to side with China, a strategic and political adversary, against the U.S., a close military ally and leader of the West.But as Monday’s meeting showed, by making the two countries the chief targets of its vitriol—including stinging import tariffs—Mr. Trump has pushed them closer together, lessening the chance of a Western alliance coalescing to counter what many business representatives see as Beijing’s own protectionist practices.“Big German companies are already reacting and are becoming more involved in the Chinese market,” said Mikko Huotari, who heads the program on China’s foreign relations at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies.This was happening, he added, despite widespread and longstanding German concerns about China’s own protectionist practices—from mandatory technology transfers to investment caps in certain sectors.In a joint declaration, Germany and China stressed the importance of member states should submit to collective decisions by multilateral bodies ranging from the World Trade Organization and the Group of 20 leading economies to the United Nations and the Asia-Europe Meeting, a forum for political dialogue established in 1996.The meeting took place days after the U.S. slapped steep tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports, triggering similar action from China.In trying to bend the terms of its trade relationship to the U.S. advantage, Mr. Trump has shown little regard for WTO rules and despite mechanisms, preferring a show of force.The 22 agreements signed in Berlin on Monday included one between German chemicals company BASF AG and the government of the Guangdong province to build a $10 billion chemicals production hub.German car maker BMW AG and the China-based automotive holding company Brilliance Group agreed to expand their joint venture while German technology company Siemens AGjoined forces with China’s State Power Investment Corp. to develop high-performance gas turbines.Germany and China have nurtured a symbiotic relationship for years. German companies are China’s largest European investor while China has lapped up the capital goods—robots, machine tools, factory equipment—German businesses are experts at making.These ties made China Germany’s biggest trading partner last year for the second time in a row, with trade between the two rising 10% to €186.7 billion ($219 billion). Unlike the U.S., Germany recorded only a modest trade deficit with China last year, at €14.4 billion.China has also taken on greater weight in Germany’s export-driven economy. German exports to China rose by 9.1% year-over-year during the first five months of 2018. In the same period, total German exports were up 3.2%, but in May alone they fell 1.3% from the previous month, Germany’s statistics office Destatis reported.Mr. Trump’s sustained anti-German rhetoric—he has targeted its trade surplus with the U.S., its low military spending , its immigration policies and its car makers’ U.S. sales —has raised concern among some economists about the resilience of Germany’s export-dependent economy.“Since relations with the U.S. are becoming increasingly difficult, the other economic giant, China, is inevitably becoming more important to us,” said Volker Treier, trade expert at the German Chambers of Commerce Federation.