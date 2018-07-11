/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Germany and China sign deals, lobby against US trade tariffs

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by haidian, Jul 11, 2018 at 9:39 AM.

  1. Jul 11, 2018 at 9:39 AM #1
    haidian

    haidian FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,584
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,279 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Germany and China sign deals, lobby against US trade tariffs
    • The two countries signed deals worth 20 billion euros ($23.6 billion).
    • In addition to multiple joint cooperation projects between governmental agencies, companies like BASF, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler, Siemens and Bosch announced deals and partnerships.
    Published 23 Hours Ago
    The Associated Press
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang stressed their commitment to a multilateral trade system Monday in the wake of Washington's decision to impose widespread tariffs, saying it was to everyone's benefit.

    Speaking in Berlin after the two countries signed deals worth 20 billion euros ($23.6 billion), Li told reporters the projects demonstrated how nations could work together.


    In addition to multiple joint cooperation projects between governmental agencies, companies like BASF, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler, Siemens and Bosch announced deals and partnerships.

    "Free trade plays a strong leading role for both sides and for the world economy," Li said through an interpreter in the Berlin chancellery.

    On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressuring companies to hand over technology. China announced retaliatory tariffs on a similar amount of U.S. goods.

    Trump has also imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel imports that include the European Union, and has threatened additional tariffs on products like automobiles, singling out Germany in particular.

    Bavaria-based automaker BMW has already been caught in the middle of escalating trade strife between the U.S. and China, saying Monday it would have to raise prices on SUVs it builds in the U.S. that it exports to China, after Beijing raised the import tax on cars from the United States to 40 percent from 15 percent.

    "We have a lot of direct investment in the United States of America, we have a lot of direct investment in China," Merkel said.

    "It really is a multilateral interdependent system that at its best most likely is really a plurilateral win-win situation when we stick to the rules."

    She also applauded China for relaxing rules on foreign investment, saying that it was important to see "the market opening in China in this area is not only words, but is also being followed by deeds."

    In one deal finalized on Monday, Chinese firm CATL announced that it would build a factory in the German state of Thuringia to build batteries to supply to BMW for use in electric cars.

    BMW said it had agreed to purchase 4 billion euros worth of batteries, with 1.5 billion euros of sales in Germany and 2.5 billion in China.

    Merkel said the company brings a product and technology to Germany that wasn't previously available.

    She added, however: "If we could do it ourselves, I'd also not be sad."

    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/10/germany-and-china-sign-deals-lobby-against-us-trade-tariffs.html
     
  2. Jul 11, 2018 at 9:43 AM #2
    haidian

    haidian FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,584
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,279 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    German and Chinese Leaders Hail Rules-Based Trade System, With Eye to U.S.
    Angela Merkel and Li Keqiang voice support for WTO and other multilateral groups amid new U.S. tariffs
    [​IMG]
    By
    Andrea Thomas
    July 9, 2018 2:04 p.m. ET


    BERLIN—Germany and China reiterated their commitment to the multilateral rules that govern free trade on Monday, cementing their opposition to the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape international commerce in a way it thinks would better suit U.S. interests.

    The comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a meeting in Berlin coincided with the signing of several business deals that underlined the close economic ties between the world’s two largest exporters of goods.

    “Germany supports the rules-based system of free trade and is therefore concerned when what in our minds are illegal tariffs are being levied,” Ms. Merkel said in a thinly veiled jab at the volley of tariffs coming out of the U.S.

    Mr. Li said free trade was a key factor in promoting economic growth, though his country has previously been accused by Germany and other partners of pursuing unfair trade policies.



    Despite sustained criticism of their country by U.S. President Donald Trump, German officials have sought not to appear to side with China, a strategic and political adversary, against the U.S., a close military ally and leader of the West.

    But as Monday’s meeting showed, by making the two countries the chief targets of its vitriol—including stinging import tariffs—Mr. Trump has pushed them closer together, lessening the chance of a Western alliance coalescing to counter what many business representatives see as Beijing’s own protectionist practices.

    “Big German companies are already reacting and are becoming more involved in the Chinese market,” said Mikko Huotari, who heads the program on China’s foreign relations at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies.

    This was happening, he added, despite widespread and longstanding German concerns about China’s own protectionist practices—from mandatory technology transfers to investment caps in certain sectors.


    In a joint declaration, Germany and China stressed the importance of member states should submit to collective decisions by multilateral bodies ranging from the World Trade Organization and the Group of 20 leading economies to the United Nations and the Asia-Europe Meeting, a forum for political dialogue established in 1996.

    The meeting took place days after the U.S. slapped steep tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports, triggering similar action from China.

    In trying to bend the terms of its trade relationship to the U.S. advantage, Mr. Trump has shown little regard for WTO rules and despite mechanisms, preferring a show of force.

    The 22 agreements signed in Berlin on Monday included one between German chemicals company BASF AG and the government of the Guangdong province to build a $10 billion chemicals production hub.

    German car maker BMW AG and the China-based automotive holding company Brilliance Group agreed to expand their joint venture while German technology company Siemens AGjoined forces with China’s State Power Investment Corp. to develop high-performance gas turbines.

    Germany and China have nurtured a symbiotic relationship for years. German companies are China’s largest European investor while China has lapped up the capital goods—robots, machine tools, factory equipment—German businesses are experts at making.

    These ties made China Germany’s biggest trading partner last year for the second time in a row, with trade between the two rising 10% to €186.7 billion ($219 billion). Unlike the U.S., Germany recorded only a modest trade deficit with China last year, at €14.4 billion.

    China has also taken on greater weight in Germany’s export-driven economy. German exports to China rose by 9.1% year-over-year during the first five months of 2018. In the same period, total German exports were up 3.2%, but in May alone they fell 1.3% from the previous month, Germany’s statistics office Destatis reported.

    Mr. Trump’s sustained anti-German rhetoric—he has targeted its trade surplus with the U.S., its low military spending, its immigration policies and its car makers’ U.S. sales—has raised concern among some economists about the resilience of Germany’s export-dependent economy.

    “Since relations with the U.S. are becoming increasingly difficult, the other economic giant, China, is inevitably becoming more important to us,” said Volker Treier, trade expert at the German Chambers of Commerce Federation.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/german...based-trade-system-with-eye-to-u-s-1531159446
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 4)
  1. haidian