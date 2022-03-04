What's new

Germany against ban Russian energy imports as Moscow supplies pivotal to its economy

Germany against ban Russian energy imports as Moscow supplies pivotal to its economy​


To punish Russia’s continuous attack on Ukraine Germany has so far joined Western sanction packages toward Putin which include cutting Russia off from SWIFT, the int’l trade system and halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

But there’s one key sector Germany refused to take action on. Germany Economy Minister made the remarks after talking to the country’s business leaders. He added the pace of Germany’s economic recovery was dashed.

The minister vows to free all German citizens from"imports of Russian energy.” But he admits that needs a cautious plan step by step. Meanwhile, Brent crude topped $112 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since 2014 amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.
 

