What's new

Germany: 2 men charged in killing of their sister

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,106
-4
940
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1642309383435.png

A German national flag waves in front of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Warning: This story contains details some might find distressing

German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the July killing of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life.

The men, aged 26 and 22 and identified only as Sayed H. and Seyed H. in line with German privacy rules, are accused of luring their 34-year-old sister to a meeting in Berlin on July 13, then choking and strangling her and cutting her throat.


Prosecutors in the capital charged that they took a taxi to a station later that day with her body in a suitcase, then traveled to Bavaria by train and drove to a site near the elder brother's home, where they buried her.

The indictment states that the men wanted to punish their sister "for her Western-oriented way of life, which did not correspond to their archaic ideas of honor and morals and their image of women," prosecutors said in a statement.

In particular, prosecutors added, they weren't prepared to accept that she had divorced her husband, to whom she was married when she was 16, after violent incidents and had a new relationship.

The two brothers have been in custody since Aug. 3.

www.ctvnews.ca

Germany: 2 men charged in killing of their sister

German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the July killing of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life.
www.ctvnews.ca

Muslims are so peaceful, don't know why they want to live in the West which they hate so much.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,519
-2
3,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Vanguard One said:
View attachment 808969
A German national flag waves in front of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Warning: This story contains details some might find distressing

German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the July killing of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life.

The men, aged 26 and 22 and identified only as Sayed H. and Seyed H. in line with German privacy rules, are accused of luring their 34-year-old sister to a meeting in Berlin on July 13, then choking and strangling her and cutting her throat.


Prosecutors in the capital charged that they took a taxi to a station later that day with her body in a suitcase, then traveled to Bavaria by train and drove to a site near the elder brother's home, where they buried her.

The indictment states that the men wanted to punish their sister "for her Western-oriented way of life, which did not correspond to their archaic ideas of honor and morals and their image of women," prosecutors said in a statement.

In particular, prosecutors added, they weren't prepared to accept that she had divorced her husband, to whom she was married when she was 16, after violent incidents and had a new relationship.

The two brothers have been in custody since Aug. 3.

www.ctvnews.ca

Germany: 2 men charged in killing of their sister

German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the July killing of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life.
www.ctvnews.ca

Muslims are so peaceful, don't know why they want to live in the West which they hate so much.
Click to expand...
weren't they killing their own sister
it seems they hated their sister more than they hated west
of course its sad indeed
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,922
3
5,815
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
WTF is up with Afghans, continuing their tradition of sister-killing in the West (e.g. Shafia family incident in Canada) ..
This is not Islamic culture, Arabs, Turk, Persians or Indonesians don't kill their sisters for fun. There's something seriously wrong with Afghans.
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
348
0
539
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Class-A munafiq. They hate the west yet they go there. Why not stay in Afghanistan if they are so fond of Talibani lifestyle.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,336
9
2,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

Vanguard One said:
View attachment 808969
A German national flag waves in front of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Warning: This story contains details some might find distressing

German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the July killing of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life.

The men, aged 26 and 22 and identified only as Sayed H. and Seyed H. in line with German privacy rules, are accused of luring their 34-year-old sister to a meeting in Berlin on July 13, then choking and strangling her and cutting her throat.


Prosecutors in the capital charged that they took a taxi to a station later that day with her body in a suitcase, then traveled to Bavaria by train and drove to a site near the elder brother's home, where they buried her.

The indictment states that the men wanted to punish their sister "for her Western-oriented way of life, which did not correspond to their archaic ideas of honor and morals and their image of women," prosecutors said in a statement.

In particular, prosecutors added, they weren't prepared to accept that she had divorced her husband, to whom she was married when she was 16, after violent incidents and had a new relationship.

The two brothers have been in custody since Aug. 3.

www.ctvnews.ca

Germany: 2 men charged in killing of their sister

German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the July killing of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life.
www.ctvnews.ca

Muslims are so peaceful, don't know why they want to live in the West which they hate so much.
Click to expand...

The murder is indeed condemnable.

However, Muslims do no move to the West seeking a better culture. The immigration is purely economic and/or because their own country is in political turmoil. There is a difference. Born out of necessity.

It's similar to how a person works a dangerous job or a job they do not like for economic reasons only without liking it in the least.
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
348
0
539
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam




The murder is indeed condemnable.

However, Muslims do no move to the West seeking a better culture. The immigration is purely economic and/or because their own country is in political turmoil. There is a difference.
Click to expand...
What is the point of taking families then? If your kids grow up there, don't expect them to follow your way of life.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,336
9
2,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

Chacha_Facebooka said:
What is the point of taking families then? If your kids grow up there, don't expect them to follow your way of life.
Click to expand...

For someone trying to get out of Syria or Afghanstan or a similar wartorn country, the move with family is a necessity. I suppose, even in case where the move is economic, the long term nature of it may make it necessary to bring along their families.

I do agree though, unless a very high amount of energy and effort is put in, with proper understanding it is difficult to raise your kids to be different from the culture of the place they are growing up in.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,069
0
4,716
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Vanguard One said:
Muslims are so peaceful, don't know why they want to live in the West which they hate so much.
Click to expand...
What does this has anything to do with Muslims? Was this crime religiously motivated ? do the killers acting on behalf of a religion or a religious community ? will killing their own sister in any shape of form imply they hate west ?
I think you are a product of incest, that is incapable of comprehending basic stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
6K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Areesh
How a tiny line on a map led to conflict in the Himalaya
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
Goritoes
Goritoes
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
Wolfhunter
The Battle for Castle Itter
Replies
6
Views
3K
El Sidd
El Sidd
The SC
Anatomy of a 20th century Total War: The Iran-Iraq war
Replies
5
Views
2K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom