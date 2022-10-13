What's new

Germany, 13 NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems

October 13, 2022
Updated October 13, 2022
BRUSSELS : Germany and 13 NATO allies on Thursday signed a letter of intent for the joint procurement of air defence systems in the category of systems such as Arrow 3 and Patriot.
The signing ceremony took place at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. The participating countries are Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.
