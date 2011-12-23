German warship pays first ever visit to Vietnam

Willkommen in Vietnam
Frigate Bayern
Frigate FGS Bayern arrives at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City on January 6 morning. (Photo: VNA)
Crew members of frigate FGS Bayern are welcomed at Nha Rong Wharf on January 6 morning. (Photo: VNA)
|Speaking after the ship welcome ceremony, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner said the frigate’s visit demonstrates the two countries’ friendship and also emphasises the Indo-Pacific region’s increasing significance to international relations.
|The voyage also expressed Germany’s wish to enhance cooperation with important partners and affirm the rules-based international order, especially the legal value of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an important legal document on seas and oceans.
|FGS Bayern departed from Germany’s Wilhelm port for the Indo-Pacific region on August 2, 2021.
|Before Vietnam, it arrived at the Horn of Africa, Pakistan, Australia, Guam, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. Sri Lanka and India are set to be its next destinations on the way back to Germany.
|Frigate FGS Bayern with over 200 crew members of the German navy arrived at Nha Rong Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City on January 6 morning, starting its first-ever friendship visit to Vietnam. Source: German embassy in Hanoi
|While the Covid-19 pandemic forced limited contact between the crew and on-land Vietnamese counterparts, during the friendship visit to Vietnam, the captain of the FGS Bayern is expected to pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the People's Committee of HCM City and second Regional Command of the Vietnam People’s Navy, which is charged with the defence of the waters from southern Binh Thuan to Bac Lieu provinces and the southern continental shelf.
|Crew members of frigate FGS Bayern at Nha Rong Wharf on January 6 morning.