What's new

German, US astronauts land on Earth after six months on ISS

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,490
25
18,883
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.dw.com

German, US astronauts land on Earth after six months on ISS | DW | 06.05.2022

The crew of four astronauts, including one German, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.
www.dw.com www.dw.com

SpaceX Dragon capsule uses parachutes as it descends in the Gulf of Mexico
SpaceX Dragon capsule uses parachutes as it descends in the Gulf of Mexico
NASA's Crew-3 mission returned to Earth on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida after months of research in orbit that ranged from space-grown chilies to working with robots.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522437237501222912

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule parachuted safely into the sea, carrying Germany's European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, along with NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn.

The astronauts were part of the third long-duration team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew undocked from the ISS on Thursday and journeyed for 23.5 hours to land on Earth.

"On behalf of the entire SpaceX team, welcome home," a SpaceX official said to the crew after the capsule splashed down.

As the capsule bobbed in the calm waters, camera visuals from inside the crew compartment showed the astronauts strapped into their seats, wearing white-and-black spacesuits.

Splashdown-response teams were expected to reach the capsule in an hour to hoist it onto the deck of a recovery vessel and open the hatch to let the crew out for their first breath of fresh air in 6 months.

Crew-3 conducted hundreds of scientific experiments during the mission.

One of the experiments included growing chilies in space to add to the knowledge of cultivating crops on long-term missions.

They also observed how concrete hardened in space.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wished Matthias Maurer "a good and safe journey back with a soft landing," thanking him on Twitter for "all the new discoveries in space that are so important for us here on Earth."
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX launches Crew-4 mission for NASA, has now sent 26 astronauts to space in under two years
Replies
3
Views
157
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts ready to launch [Wednesday] after Axiom astronauts splash down
Replies
0
Views
113
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX capsule returns to Earth with first all-private space station crew
Replies
7
Views
194
jamahir
jamahir
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX Crew-3 [4 astronauts] Launch To International Space Station Set Oct. 31 From Kennedy Space Center
Replies
1
Views
545
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
United Arab Emirates astronaut to fly to space station with SpaceX next year [for 6 month stay on ISS]
Replies
0
Views
157
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom