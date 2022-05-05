What's new

German TV Shows Nazi Symbols on Helmets of Ukraine Soldiers

K Shehzad

K Shehzad

FULL MEMBER
May 18, 2019
119
0
105
Country
Mexico
Location
Mexico
140909-ukraine-nazi-02.jpg

Germans were confronted with images of their country’s dark past on Monday night, when German public broadcaster ZDF showed video of Ukrainian soldiers with Nazi symbols on their helmets in its evening newscast. In a report on the fragile cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, Moscow correspondent Bernhard Lichte used pictures of a soldier wearing a combat helmet with the "SS runes" of Hitler’s infamous black-uniformed elite corps. A second soldier was seen with a swastika on his gear. “Volunteer battalions from nearly every political spectrum are reinforcing the government side,” the ZDF correspondent said in his report.
The video was shot last week in Ukraine by a camera team from Norwegian broadcaster TV2. “We were filming a report about Ukraine’s AZOV battalion in the eastern city of Urzuf, when we came across these soldiers,” Oysten Bogen, a correspondent for the private television station, told NBC News. Minutes before the images were taped, Bogen said he had asked a spokesperson whether the battalion had fascist tendencies. “The reply was: absolutely not, we are just Ukrainian nationalists,” Bogen said.

Source. Nbc News
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
856
-7
924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
K Shehzad said:
140909-ukraine-nazi-02.jpg

Germans were confronted with images of their country’s dark past on Monday night, when German public broadcaster ZDF showed video of Ukrainian soldiers with Nazi symbols on their helmets in its evening newscast. In a report on the fragile cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, Moscow correspondent Bernhard Lichte used pictures of a soldier wearing a combat helmet with the "SS runes" of Hitler’s infamous black-uniformed elite corps. A second soldier was seen with a swastika on his gear. “Volunteer battalions from nearly every political spectrum are reinforcing the government side,” the ZDF correspondent said in his report.
The video was shot last week in Ukraine by a camera team from Norwegian broadcaster TV2. “We were filming a report about Ukraine’s AZOV battalion in the eastern city of Urzuf, when we came across these soldiers,” Oysten Bogen, a correspondent for the private television station, told NBC News. Minutes before the images were taped, Bogen said he had asked a spokesperson whether the battalion had fascist tendencies. “The reply was: absolutely not, we are just Ukrainian nationalists,” Bogen said.

Source. Nbc News
Click to expand...

Nazi is not a derogatory term.

South Asians and Anglo Saxons (UK, US, Germans, Austrians, Ukranians) all belong to Aryan race and support Nazism.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Germans 'will be poorer' because of the war in Ukraine
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
1K
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
obj 705A
Moscow offers update on casualties from Ukraine conflict
Replies
5
Views
252
jamal18
J
F-22Raptor
U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
2
Replies
29
Views
714
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Hamartia Antidote
Germany to send Ukraine weapons in historic shift on military aid
Replies
3
Views
525
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
Piotr
Zelensky’s Secret CIA-Nazi Ukrainian Government
2
Replies
17
Views
492
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom